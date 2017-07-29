George Clooney has become more ''protective'' since becoming a father, and is ''in love'' with his twins Ella and Alexander.
George Clooney has become more ''protective'' since becoming a father.
The 56-year-old actor welcomed twins Ella and Alexander into the world on June 6 with his wife Amal, and sources have said that whilst the pair are ''in love'' with their brood, George has become more defensive and ''aware of who he surrounds himself with'' out of the interest of his children's safety.
An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''George and Amal are so in love with their kids. They are settling in so well and enjoying the time off being at home with their family. Having children has made George even more protective and aware of who he surrounds himself with. He will do everything he can to make sure the children live as normal of a life as possible.''
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the 'Money Monster' star is ''happier than ever'' since entering the world of parenthood alongside his 39-year-old spouse.
A source said: ''Everything is going great with the babies. [George and Amal] are happier than they have ever been and really enjoying being parents ... They are truly in love and just want to be with the babies and not do much else.''
And if the new parents ever need any help with their tots, they won't have to look far as they have family and friends on hand to assist them with whatever they need.
The source added: ''Amal's mother helps out a lot and can't get enough [of the babies]. If she doesn't see them for a few days, she is dying to come back.
''They have had a lot of friends visit and Amal's family is often around. There is always someone who can give a helping hand. That's given George and Amal an opportunity to be together and have some one-on-one time, too.''
It's not the first time the new parents have been said to be enjoying their new family, as close pal Kathy Lette previously said the pair were ''above cloud nine.''
She revealed: ''Well look they're in planet parent now, we probably won't see them for a year but they did email us the day they were born. They are so happy, they are so far above cloud nine, they're waving to the Mir space station. Love in stereo, what could be better?''
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
The critically-acclaimed Netflix original series is making its return this October.
U2 took to Twitter to share a picture of 80,000 fans at their Dublin gig, but their photograph has hit headlines for the wrong reasons after a guy in...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...
The Monuments Men are a group of seven scholars from art historians to museum curators...