George Clooney agreed to hop behind the bar and pour shots at the royal wedding reception of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last weekend.
The 57-year-old award-winning actor - who was invited to the main televised ceremony with his wife Amal Clooney - was determined that everyone had a good time at the after party, held at Frogmore House in Windsor, on Saturday (19.05.18) and so made sure the drinks were flowing when everyone took to the dance floor.
A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''George hopped behind the bar and was actually bartending for a bit. He poured Casamigos drinks [the tequila brand he co-founded in 2013] before selling it last year] and shots and got everyone dancing!''
And it seems like all that boozing paid off as the evening shenanigans led to a dance-off - spearheaded by James Corden - between Prince Harry, his brother Prince William and their father Prince Charles shortly after the bride and groom's first dance.
A source said recently: ''James Corden did his best to entertain and it went down an absolute treat. He even compered a dance-off between Harry, Charles and William. Everyone was laughing because it's something no one expected.''
Harry's new wife the Duchess of Sussex - who was known as Meghan Markle before she got married - also joined in the excitement along with her mother Doria Ragland.
And, once he had finished serving drinks, George reportedly asked Meghan and her new sister-in-law Duchess Catherine to dance with him.
Although the 36-year-old actress and Catherine - who is married to Harry's brother Prince William - gladly accepted, the same can't be said for Sarah Ferguson.
The 58-year-old writer - who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996 - reportedly turned the Hollywood hunk down when he approached her.
Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan were declared husband and wife in front of the world on Saturday afternoon in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Windsor.
