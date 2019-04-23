George Clooney is planning to return to Ireland after spending Easter weekend with his Irish relatives.

The 57-year-old Hollywood legend and his wife Amal Clooney, 41, were joined by their two-year-old twins Alexander and Ella as they caught up with the 'Money Monster' star's family at a reunion get-together at the five-star hotel Ballyfin House in Co Laois, which was organised by George's father Nicholas, 85, and mother Nina, 80.

The trip marked the 'Gravity' actor's first visit to the county and it went so well that his distant cousin Andy Ring, who attended the family catch up, says the ''down to earth'' couple are hoping to make the trip over from the US again in the next 12 months.

According to The Irish Sun, he explained: ''They are talking about coming back again next year but qualified that by saying that he could be back before then as he does a lot of things on impulse.

''I never met a more entertaining man he truly regaled us all for hours. Conversations just flowed amongst us.

''He and Amal were totally down to earth with us all. Even though we have known of each other for a long time - he really honestly is the nicest person I ever met.

''There were around 15 of us there to meet them at the hotel and the jokes and banter was wonderful.

''He really listened intently to the conversation. He wanted us all to take photos together for the memory books.

''It was a great surprise to us when we were told that George, Amal and the kids were coming along to meet us.''

The couple also met up with U2 frontman Bono and pals for dinner during their stay.

It was previously revealed that George has roots in Windgap, Co Kilkenny and Abbeyleix and Co Laois, where his parents visited 12 years ago.