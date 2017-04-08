George Clooney reportedly offered his neighbours a ''compensation package'' whilst he was renovating his Berkshire home.
The 55-year-old actor and his wife Amal bought the impressive property in Sonning in 2014 for a whopping £7.5 million, and after submitting planning permission for a renovation project worth £12.5 million, the Hollywood hunk reportedly offered his neighbours a deal to apologise for the disturbance.
The Daily Mail newspaper reports that the 'Ocean's Eleven' actor - who is expecting twins with his wife - agreed a deal with John and Clare Grove totalling around £45,000 and including a holiday in Corfu and a stay in a luxury hotel so they were away from the construction noise.
The package also reportedly included a £30,000 lump sum, and a stay in a £780,000 cottage with their rent and bills paid for whilst the building work was completed.
An insider told the publication: ''It is a known fact in the village that the Clooneys' closest neighbours were very stressed by the building work. At the height of the work, there were up to three large building lorries in the small road leading to the Clooneys' house every day.
''But the Clooneys have given a lot back to the community since they moved in. They have been incredibly generous in compensating the Groves for the hassle of the building work.''
The building work, which has since been finished, included installing a 12-seat cinema, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and a subterranean irrigation system.
Meanwhile, George recently gushed about his 39-year-old spouse at an awards show in Paris, France, where he was presented with an honorary award.
He said during his acceptance speech: ''To my wife Amal, there isn't a day that goes by that I'm not proud to be your husband. And I am excited about the years to come, and particularly the months to come. I love you very much.''
