George Clooney has joked that the royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has ''stolen'' his birthday as they were both born on May 6.
George Clooney has joked he found it ''a little irritating'' that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son was born on his birthday.
The 'Catch-22' star has teased that he already has some beef with three-day-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as he stole his ''thunder'' by making his long-awaited appearance on Monday (06.05.19) - the same day he turned 58 years old.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said with a laugh: ''It was a little irritating [that he was born on his birthday], because that kid really is stealing my thunder! This was my day! I was sharing it already with Orson Welles and Sigmund Freud!''
Despite his disappointment of having to share his big day with the young royal, the 'Gravity' actor - who was invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding in Windsor last May - is ''very happy'' that his close friends have become parents.
He explained: ''I'm very happy. They're a lovely couple, so it's very exciting.''
And, although George and his wife Amal Clooney have 23-month-old twins Alexander and Ella together, the silver fox doesn't feel in a position to dish out parenting advice as he thinks his age means people often sigh at his tips.
He said: ''I don't give advice.''
''I'm 58. At 58 you just go, 'Ugggh.' I just walk with a walker everywhere I go.''
The duke and duchess announced the birth of Archie on Monday evening but didn't give fans a glimpse of the tiny tot until this afternoon (08.05.19) after he had been introduced to his great-grandmother Her Majesty The Queen.
The doting couple beamed with pride as they posed for a photo call in the grounds of Windsor Castle with their little boy and recalled their last two days as parents.
Meghan, 37, said: ''It's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been a dream, it's been a special couple of days.''
Harry, 34, added: ''Parenting is amazing, it's only been two-and-half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and share some precious times with him as he slowly starts to grow up.''
