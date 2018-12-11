George Clooney's sister-in-law thinks he's ''awesome''.

The 'Up in the Air' actor's spouse Amal was named 2018 Global Citizen of the Year last week, and while her family couldn't be more proud, they also recognise the 57-year-old actor - who has 18-month-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife - is a great source of support to her.

Amal's sister, Tala Alamuddin, told the new issue of Grazia magazine: ''To see [her work] being recognised on a global scale is immeasurably rewarding for us all and I am as proud as I can possibly be. Let us also acknowledge that behind this great woman, my sister, there is one emphatically awesome man and a family who simply adore her.''

The accessories designer also paid a heartfelt tribute to her ''brilliant'' sibling, admitting she admires everything she is striving for in her career as a human rights lawyer.

She said: ''My sister is brilliant. She has a keen sense of self, an easy intellectual capacity and, in understanding her talents, chose law as the best medium to positively impact the most amount of people. Through her career, she makes personal sacrifices to progress the lives of others. Amal views life through a rare lens, one that is authentic, pure, and heartfelt. As her sister, I am naturally biased, but I truly admire her decision-making capabilities, which are founded upon a deeply empathetic internal compass - one that she has always held.''

And Tala insists Amal never had a ''grand plan'', she's just worked hard for her success.

She said: ''There was no grand plan - she never thought, 'I want to be on the cover of TIME magazine, woman of the year, or a UN honouree.'

''Instead, Amal dug deep and worked incredibly hard to achieve her success, which did not come without its challenging moments.''