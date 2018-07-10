George Clooney has reportedly been involved in an accident but isn't hurt.
George Clooney has reportedly been involved in an accident.
The 'Monuments Men' star was travelling on his scooter in Sardinia, where he is filming 'Catch-22', when a car collided with the scooter.
The driver of the car called an ambulance but it is believed that George has already been discharged from hospital, local media reports.
Meanwhile, George is incredibly happy with his wife Amal and previously confessed he was ''taken'' by her the moment they met.
Speaking about his first impressions, he said: ''Of course she was beautiful. But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting - the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her.''
''It felt like the most natural thing in the world. Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn't require any weighing or decision-making ... [Love is the] one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it's the thing you have the least control over.''
George knew he wanted to take their relationship to the next level and ask for Amal's hand in marriage when they were abroad on a safari trip.
He recalled: ''Some giraffes walked up to her. They just came out of the blue. I took a picture of her, and she was smiling. I said to my buddy Ben, 'You know, I think I should ask her to marry me.' And Ben said, 'I think that's a good idea.'''
