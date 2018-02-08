George Clooney values his wife Amal's life more than his own, and has said he would ''absolutely'' trade his life for hers.
The 56-year-old actor married the human rights lawyer - with whom he has eight-month-old twins Ella and Alexander - in 2014, and has said that before the birth of his children, the most important person in his life was his spouse, who he says he has no qualms about dying for.
During an upcoming appearance on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman', host David speaks to the 'Money Monster' actor about how having children shifted his focus from himself to them.
And George replied: ''Before I had the twins, I felt that about [Amal]. I met someone who I would absolutely trade my life for. I met someone, who, her life meant more to me than my life. I had never had that experience before.''
George's comments come after it was reported the 'Monuments Man' actor had whisked his wife away or a 24-hour trip to Big Sur, California, without their children to mark her 40th birthday on February 3.
A source said: ''George took Amal on a private jet from Los Angeles early on Saturday afternoon, which was Amal's birthday, to Big Sur.
''They were alone and did not have the twins with them, and they returned the following day at almost the same time. It was a quick 24-hour getaway for the couple.''
The couple's romantic getaway comes shortly after George revealed he was with his parents at his home when he first laid eyes on Amal, who he married in 2014.
He said: ''A mutual friend of ours said, 'I'm stopping by and can I bring my friend?'
''And I was like, 'Of course.' I got a call from my agent who called me and said, 'I met this woman who's coming to your house who you're gonna marry.'''
