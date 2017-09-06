George Clooney doesn't see himself as a ''leading man'' anymore because of his age.
The 'Money Monster' star - who recently welcomed twins Alexander and Ella with his wife Amal Clooney - has been out of the acting game for nearly two years and he admits his age has had an effect on the type of roles he could be cast in.
He told the Hollywood Reporter magazine: ''I haven't acted in almost two years and I am not really sure when the next version of that would be.
''If somebody brought me 'The Verdict', I'd jump. But I'm not going to do movies just to be in front of the camera. I did that for a long time and I had a good run. And as you get older, the parts aren't as interesting. I'm not a leading man anymore. Nobody wants to see me kiss the girl.''
Meanwhile, the 56-year-old actor previously revealed that fatherhood has made him ''much older''.
He explained: ''Its true. He's got me. I'm a mess. But [Amal] is like an Olympic athlete. You've got two kids, you're breastfeeding like crazy. I'm very good, by the way, at diaper changing.
''This is an all-new adventure for me, but I've been through it with all my friends, so it's not really that much of a surprise. [Fatherhood] has made me much older. It doesn't fundamentally change you, but I'm excited to see who these two people are going to be in life. I'm very proud to be [a dad]. I feel honoured to be a part of it.''
And George has ''a different kind of maturity'' since becoming a father, his dad Nick has revealed.
He said: ''Since the word came out that he was going to be a father, no question about it, he changed.
''This has nothing to do with age, but this is a different kind of maturity. When you figure out that you're going to take that standard responsibility that everybody else has done for years, and now you're on the merry-go-round. You're in the middle.''
