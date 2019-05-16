George Clooney says it would be ''nice'' to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new baby son Archie whilst in London.
George Clooney ''hopes'' to see the royal baby while in London.
The 58-year-old actor is in the city promoting his new Channel 4 miniseries 'Catch-22' - which he directed, produced, and starred in as Lieutenant Scheisskopf - and admitted that it would be ''nice'' to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new baby son Archie.
When asked by BANG Showbiz at the London premiere of 'Catch-22' at the Vue cinema in Westfield, Shepherd's Bush, whether he would be seeing baby Archie while in London, he said: ''I hope so, that would be nice.''
Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan, welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world on May 6 and George, who has a close friendship with the royal couple, previously admitted he doesn't want to be the child's godfather.
The 'ER' star thinks it would be a ''bad idea'' if they chose him to be a supporting figure in their son's life at his christening later this year because he already has his hands full with his and wife Amal Clooney's 23-month-old twins Alexander and Ella.
When asked if he would be Archie's godfather, he said: ''That would be a bad idea. I shouldn't be the [godfather]. I'm a father of twins I can barely do that.''
Asked if he would turn down the role if it was offered to him, the Hollywood star replied: ''I'm not going to be the godfather. I promise you that. I'm fairly sure.''
The Duke and Duchess announced the birth of Archie last week on Monday evening (06.05.19) but didn't give fans a glimpse of the tiny tot until a couple of days later (08.05.19) after he had been introduced to his great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen.
