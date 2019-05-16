George Clooney ''hopes'' to see the royal baby while in London.

The 58-year-old actor is in the city promoting his new Channel 4 miniseries 'Catch-22' - which he directed, produced, and starred in as Lieutenant Scheisskopf - and admitted that it would be ''nice'' to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new baby son Archie.

When asked by BANG Showbiz at the London premiere of 'Catch-22' at the Vue cinema in Westfield, Shepherd's Bush, whether he would be seeing baby Archie while in London, he said: ''I hope so, that would be nice.''

Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan, welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world on May 6 and George, who has a close friendship with the royal couple, previously admitted he doesn't want to be the child's godfather.

The 'ER' star thinks it would be a ''bad idea'' if they chose him to be a supporting figure in their son's life at his christening later this year because he already has his hands full with his and wife Amal Clooney's 23-month-old twins Alexander and Ella.

When asked if he would be Archie's godfather, he said: ''That would be a bad idea. I shouldn't be the [godfather]. I'm a father of twins I can barely do that.''

Asked if he would turn down the role if it was offered to him, the Hollywood star replied: ''I'm not going to be the godfather. I promise you that. I'm fairly sure.''

The Duke and Duchess announced the birth of Archie last week on Monday evening (06.05.19) but didn't give fans a glimpse of the tiny tot until a couple of days later (08.05.19) after he had been introduced to his great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen.