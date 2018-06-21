Hollywood star George Clooney has held talks with 20th Century Fox about directing 'Echo'.
George Clooney is in discussions with 20th Century Fox about directing 'Echo'.
The 57-year-old actor has yet to sign a contract with the film studio, but according to Deadline, an agreement is likely to be reached between both parties.
The upcoming movie - which is being produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen - is an original thriller plot, which also has a sci-fi influence.
'Echo' tells the story of a drone specialist who has a psychological crisis, wondering whether his lover is the person she first appeared to be.
The project could become Clooney's directorial role since he helmed the 2017 drama 'Suburbicon', which starred Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac.
Following the release of 'Suburbicon', George - who worked on the movie with his producer partner Grant Heslov - admitted he was relieved he didn't try to star and direct the film.
He explained: ''It's a real relief. You can talk to Grant - he sits on the set when I'm shooting and I have to shoot scenes with myself.
''Usually, I'll do one take and go, 'That's fine,' and Grant will lean over and go, 'Do another take, dude.' I absolutely hate it. I just hate it.
''There's something really screwy about being in a scene with someone - acting in it - and then telling that other actor how they should do it better, or do it differently. It's sort of breaking a trust between two actors. It always made me feel uncomfortable.
''So, I was really happy to just be able to sit on the sidelines and let other people do the acting.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...