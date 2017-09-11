George Clooney gets up ''every three hours'' to help his wife Amal tend to their children in the middle of the night.

The 56-year-old actor and his human rights lawyer wife welcomed twins Alexander and Ella into the world in June, and whilst George can't help his wife feed their tots, he does get up in the middle of the night for moral support, and says he would ''feel guilty'' if he didn't do so.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''I [get up] every three hours [and] if I don't get up, I feel guilty, you know? My wife is up nursing every three hours so it's a lot of work but it's fun man!''

Meanwhile, the 'Money Monster' actor recently admitted a lot of things about the world make him ''nervous'' now he is a parent but he and his wife plan to raise their kids to be aware that their ''privilege'' is just an ''accident''.

He said: ''A lot of things make me nervous now with kids. What you want from your children is you want to make sure that they are compassionate and that they pay attention to the rest of the world.

''They are going to be born into a life that, in some ways, is going to be very hectic [...] But, they're also going to be born into a place of privilege and so they're going to have to learn that [it's] just by accident. And everything else is - you just have to pay attention to people.''

And George also confessed fatherhood has made him ''much older''.

He explained: ''It's true. He's got me. I'm a mess. But [Amal] is like an Olympic athlete. You've got two kids, you're breastfeeding like crazy. I'm very good, by the way, at diaper changing. This is an all-new adventure for me, but I've been through it with all my friends, so it's not really that much of a surprise. [Fatherhood] has made me much older. It doesn't fundamentally change you, but I'm excited to see who these two people are going to be in life. I'm very proud to be [a dad]. I feel honoured to be a part of it.''