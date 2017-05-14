George Clooney has had a tennis court built on his property.

The 56-year-old actor - who is expecting twins with his wife Amal, who is due to give birth next month - has had the new addition installed into the grounds of his sprawling £20 million home in Sonning-on-Thames, Oxon, according to pictures of the grounds obtained by the Daily Star Sunday newspaper.

The publication claimed the 'Money Monster' star was heard playing tennis against an automatic ball machine on the property last week, and it is believed Amal, 39, will join him on the court once the twins are born.

Fellow residents in the Sonning area have nothing but kind things to say about the pair, dubbing them as ''charming'', and claiming they are ''excited'' for the couple to start a family in the village.

One resident told the newspaper: ''George and Amal are spending a lot of time here at the minute but tend to keep themselves to themselves. They're so charming when they do venture out, and we love having them here in Sonning. There's definitely been an increase in the number of visitors to the village since they moved in. We're very excited by the prospect of them starting a family here too.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that the famous couple offered a compensation package to their neighbours whilst they were renovating their Berkshire home.

It was reported that the 'Ocean's Eleven' star agreed a deal with John and Clare Grove totalling around £45,000, and included a holiday in Corfu and a stay in a luxury hotel so they were away from the construction noise.

The package also reportedly included a £30,000 lump sum, and a stay in a £780,000 cottage with their rent and bills paid for whilst the building work was completed.

An insider said at the time: ''It is a known fact in the village that the Clooneys' closest neighbours were very stressed by the building work. At the height of the work, there were up to three large building lorries in the small road leading to the Clooneys' house every day.

''But the Clooneys have given a lot back to the community since they moved in. They have been incredibly generous in compensating the Groves for the hassle of the building work.''