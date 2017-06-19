Hollywood star George Clooney is an ''amazing dad'', according to a source.
The 56-year-old actor and his wife Amal welcomed twins Ella and Alexander into the world on June 6, and George is apparently relishing the challenge of being a new dad.
A source shared: ''He's an amazing dad - it's like he was born to be one. George and Amal [Clooney] are even closer now that they have the twins, and he's filled with wonder at what an awesome mother she is, so loving, patient and kind.''
The acting star has reportedly taken on more duties than his wife.
The insider told HollywoodLife.com: ''George is a total hands-on dad, he changes the diapers, gets up for the midnight feeds, and is by the babies' sides as soon as they start crying.
''They have slotted into family life so quickly, and George finds it hard now to remember what his life was like before Ella and Alexander arrived.''
This comes shortly after it was claimed that George and Amal have taken to parenthood like ''ducks to water''.
The high-profile couple - who married in Venice, Italy, in September 2014 - are reportedly embracing the responsibilities of becoming parents for the first time.
An insider previously said: ''You'd think that twins would be overwhelming for anyone but they seem to have taken to this like ducks to water, all in their stride.
''They're both attentive, warm, loving parents. You could see that even in the run up to having the kids ... even months ago, in the way George would fuss and fret over making sure security at the house was safe and the nursery was perfect.''
George and Amal were also said to be happier than ever following the births of their children.
The source explained: ''They're elated. I don't think you've ever seen a happier pair.''
