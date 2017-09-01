George Clooney has a ''huge heart'' and is ''incredibly loyal'', according to his friend Matt Damon.
George Clooney has a ''huge heart'' and is ''incredibly loyal''.
The 'Monuments Men' star has been good friends with Matt Damon for a long time and the 'Martian' actor has praised his pal for being ''really smart'' and talented.
He said: ''Sure, he's changed. He's evolved, but he's the same in a lot of critical ways. In all the important ways, he's the same; he's got a huge heart, he's incredibly loyal, and he's really, really smart.
''He's changed his career, in a way. When I met him, he was just coming off ER; he was known as this massive TV star. People didn't understand how talented he was; they just thought he was this really handsome, matinee-idol TV star.''
And Matt likes to go to George for advice as he ''really values'' his opinion.
He told the Hollywood Reporter magazine: ''Now the perception of George is as big a movie star as you can get, an A-list director, an Oscar-winning producer. He's somebody whose opinion I really value.
''If I'm working on a script, I'm sending it to him for notes; if I'm doing a movie I'm showing him a cut and asking for suggestions. In baseball, they would call it a five-tool athlete - just somebody who can do everything. He's an easy guy to hate, I guess!''
And it shows how close they are as Matt previously admitted to ''almost crying'' when he found out that George and Amal were going to be welcoming twins.
He said: ''I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him. And I was like, 'How far along is she?' And he goes, 'Eight weeks.'''
There are some brilliant new shows and films hitting Netflix in September, 2017.
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...