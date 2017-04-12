Hollywood actor George Clooney is a ''great'' dancer, according to celebrity choreographer Tanisha Scott.
George Clooney is a ''great'' dancer.
The 55-year-old actor displayed his fleet-footed skills in 'Money Monster' in 2016 and celebrity choreographer Tanisha Scott - who has previously worked with the likes of Drake, Rihanna and Beyoncé - has admitted he's a ''natural'' on the dance floor.
Tanisha said: ''George is so great on his feet!.
''Working with George Clooney on his 'Money Monster' dance scene was such an amazing moment because he'd never danced in any movie before. His timing was not quite perfect, but he's naturally a great mover and he can mimic very well, so we worked on the timing. In the end he ended up looking really cool.''
George is a huge fan of music icons Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. - and Tanisha said the actor's dance moves were inspired by their sound.
The respected choreographer told Us Weekly: ''He loves Frank Sinatra, he loves Sammy Davis Jr., and he wants to move like that and I was really able to see that in his footwork.''
Tanisha said that while working with actors is markedly different to working with musical artists, George had the necessary confidence to ensure his routine was a success.
She explained: ''When you're working with an actor who is not necessarily a dancer, it's a different process, but the more you're confident and immerse yourself in the moves, the better it's going to be. George is a confident guy!''
Meanwhile, Tanisha named Beyoncé, Rihanna and Drake as three of her favourite people to work with, because of their lack of inhibitions on the dance floor.
The instructor shared: ''Beyoncé, Rihanna and Drake all work so hard, and they love dancehall. All three of them are very open artists: They really let themselves free and let their bodies flow. They are a pleasure to work with.''
The character won't just play the role of a fool...
The series won't follow in the footsteps of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones'.
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...
The Monuments Men are a group of seven scholars from art historians to museum curators...