George Clooney had given up on becoming a dad until he met his wife Amal.

The 56-year-old actor has admitted he thought his chance of becoming a parent had passed until he met the human rights barrister, who gave birth to their twins, Alexander and Ella, in June.

The Hollywood star explained: ''Look, I'm 56 years old and I didn't think it was going to happen for me. I thought my life would be focused on my career, not relationships, and I'd sort of accepted that.

''And then I met Amal and I thought, 'Well, I have this incredible relationship, this is wonderful.' And then ... all of a sudden we have these two knuckleheads around who make me laugh every day.

'Really, they're funny kids. He just eats and eats and sits and goes 'uh-uh' and I have never seen anything eat so much in my life.

''And she's very delicate and feminine, and she's all eyes and looks like her mother.''

George is relishing the challenges of parenthood, though he joked the stresses of caring for twins has already reduced him to tears.

The 'Descendants' actor told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''They don't cry. I cry more than they do. I cry four times a day right now, because I'm so tired.''

And George admitted to being especially surprised by the unique challenge of having to raise twins.

He shared: ''I wasn't completely unaware of what life would be like. All my friends have kids and I'm godfather to about 20 of them, so I knew what I was in for.

''The surprise for me was how much more complicated twins is than just the one - it's not just twice as much work, it's more than that. And it's not even so much work for me, because these two knuckleheads don't even care that I exist right now!

''All they want to do is eat, so I have nothing to give them except a bottle once in a while and they're happy about that, but it's mostly Amal for them at the moment. I don't even really understand what's going on.

''And I have such admiration for my wife because she's breastfeeding them and getting about two hours of sleep per interval, and the love they have for her is a sight to see and it's beautiful.''