George Clooney agreed to give up riding motorbikes when his loved ones ''ganged up'' on him.

The 57-year-old actor had a bad crash on his motorcycle last year and though his wife Amal - with whom he has twins Alexander and Ella, 23 months - urged him not to get back on the vehicle, he originally planned to defy her, until his pal Grant Heslov admitted the accident had made him decide to give up too.

Speaking on 'This Morning', he said: ''I was very lucky to pull out of that one, that officially got me off of motorbikes after 40 years.

''There was one of those conversations, we were coming back from the hospital and [Amal] said 'That's it', and I thought maybe I can get around this.

''But my buddy who was in the accident said to me 'Yeah I'm off'. Then I was ganged up on.''

Grant made the decision to give up riding motorcycles because he was convinced his pal was ''dead'' after the crash.

He recalled: ''That morning was bad. Much worse than I think the press understood. He was behind me and we came up over a hill and I saw a guy who was going to turn and we locked eyes and then he went...

''And he just missed me and I just heard this 'kaboom' and I thought ''Oh my god, George is dead.''

''I was literally holding him and I said to myself, 'If he lives I will give up, I will never ride motorcycles again.'

''The amazing thing is that he didn't have a broken bone.''

Following the crash in Italy last year, the 'Catch 22' star was taken to John Paul II hospital, where he was given an MRI scan after complaining of a ''slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm''.

He was later discharged with minor injuries but reportedly needed physiotherapy on his knee.