George Clooney has admitted fatherhood has made him feel ''much older'' but praised the ''all-new adventure'' ahead for him.
The 'Hail, Caesar!' star welcomed his first children - twins Ella and Alexander - into the world back in June and he admits becoming a dad is an ''all-new adventure'' for him.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: ''Its true. He's got me. I'm a mess. But [Amal] is like an Olympic athlete. You've got two kids, you're breastfeeding like crazy. I'm very good, by the way, at diaper changing. This is an all-new adventure for me, but I've been through it with all my friends, so it's not really that much of a surprise. [Fatherhood] has made me much older. It doesn't fundamentally change you, but I'm excited to see who these two people are going to be in life. I'm very proud to be [a dad]. I feel honoured to be a part of it.''
Meanwhile, George - who has the twins with his wife Amal Clooney - previously admitted he ''didn't think'' he would be a dad with twins at 56.
He shared: ''Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying. Amal's like an Olympic athlete. She's doing so beautifully.
''Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit. I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride.''
And George and Amal are very ''hands on'' parents.
A source said recently: ''They are very hands-on parents, but they also have some help. They also value their adult time and want to make sure that they are able to slip away for adult dinners and other things that they enjoy. With the help of their baby nurse, they are able to do that frequently.''
