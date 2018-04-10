George Clooney was ''taken'' by Amal Clooney the moment they first met but he was also impressed by all the ''superhuman work'' she was doing as a human rights lawyer.
George Clooney was ''taken'' by Amal Clooney the moment they met.
The 'Hail, Caesar!' star was ''fascinated'' by his beautiful wife when the pair first met but he was also impressed by all the ''superhuman work'' she was doing.
Speaking about his first impressions, he said: ''Of course she was beautiful. But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting - the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her.''
The pair decided to go on their first date at a London restaurant and the 40-year-old human rights lawyer says it was the ''most natural thing in the world''.
She added: ''It felt like the most natural thing in the world. Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn't require any weighing or decision-making ...
''[Love is the] one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it's the thing you have the least control over.''
George knew he wanted to take their relationship to the next level and ask for Amal's hand in marriage when they were abroad on a safari trip.
He recalled: ''Some giraffes walked up to her. They just came out of the blue. I took a picture of her, and she was smiling. I said to my buddy Ben, 'You know, I think I should ask her to marry me.' And Ben said, 'I think that's a good idea.'''
Now the happy couple have two children together - 10-month-old twins Alexander and Ella - and are thoroughly enjoying parenthood.
Amal told the May issue of Vogue magazine: ''We've had some 'Mamas' and 'Dadas'. George was very careful to ensure that 'Mama' was the first word.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...