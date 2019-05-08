George Clooney doesn't want the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to ask him to be godfather of their son Archie.
George Clooney doesn't want to be the godfather of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son.
The 'Catch-22' star has a close friendship with the royal couple - who he watched tie the knot at Windsor Castle last May - but he thinks it would be a ''bad idea'' if they chose him to be a supporting figure in their three-day-old son Archie's life at his christening later this year because he already has his hands full with his and wife Amal Clooney's 23-month-old twins Alexander and Ella.
Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', he said when asked if he would be Archie's godfather: ''That would be a bad idea. I shouldn't be the [godfather]. I'm a father of twins I can barely do that.''
Asked if he would turn down the role if it was offered to him, the 58-year-old actor replied: ''I'm not going to be the godfather. I promise you that. I'm fairly sure.''
The duke and duchess announced the birth of Archie on Monday evening but didn't give fans a glimpse of the tiny tot until this afternoon (08.05.19) after he had been introduced to his great-grandmother Her Majesty The Queen.
The doting couple beamed with pride as they posed for a photo call in the grounds of Windsor Castle with their little boy and recalled how ''amazing'' the last two days have been for them.
Meghan, 37, said: ''It's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been a dream, it's been a special couple of days.''
Harry, 34, added: ''Parenting is amazing, it's only been two-and-half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and share some precious times with him as he slowly starts to grow up.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...