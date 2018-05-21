George Clooney invited Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Duchess Catherine to dance with him at the royal reception over the weekend.
George Clooney danced with Meghan Markle at her wedding reception over the weekend.
The 57-year-old actor and his wife Amal were invited to watch the former 'Suits' actress tie the knot with Prince Harry, 33 - the grandson of Queen Elizabeth - at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, on Saturday (19.05.18) and then they joined 200 other guests as they partied the night away at Frogmore House to celebrate the newlyweds' big day.
Despite being among royalty, George seemingly had no issues settling in as he reportedly invited the bride for twirl on the dance floor before approaching her sister-in-law Catherine.
Although Meghan and Catherine - who is married to Harry's brother Prince William - gladly accepted George's invitation to dance, the same can't be said for Sarah Ferguson.
The 58-year-old writer - who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996 - reportedly turned the Hollywood hunk down when he approached her, according to the Mirror Online.
There was certainly a lot of boogying going on at the reception but all eyes were unsurprisingly on the dance floor when the 36-year-old actress and the prince took centre stage for their first dance to Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.
The newly weds - who will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - reportedly chose the classic hit as Meghan had previously called it her ''happy song.''
Meanwhile, although the big day - which was watched by billions of people from around the world - is now over and done with, the couple have decided to delay their honeymoon in order to carry out their first official royal engagement as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - the 70th birthday patronage celebration for Harry's father Prince Charles.
Details about their honeymoon are being kept under wraps but it's been speculated that the pair may return to Botswana to an exclusive safari camp after they visited last August.
