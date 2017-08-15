George Clooney had to cut Josh Brolin's scenes from 'Suburbicon', despite the actor having the ''two funniest scenes in the movie''.
George Clooney has cut Josh Brolin out of 'Suburbicon'.
The 56-year-old star, who directs the forthcoming crime film, has revealed he had to chop the Hollywood actor's part because it didn't work, despite being the ''two funniest scenes in the movie''.
He said: ''We shot a couple of scenes with Josh [playing] a baseball coach that are really, really funny.
''But after we did our first screening, the one thing that became really clear to me was that [the scenes] let the air out of the balloon, in terms of the tension in the film.
''I had to write him this awful note where I just said, 'You're not going to believe it. but these scenes really don't work any more.'
''He felt bad, and he thought maybe something went wrong, and I said, 'I'm sending you the scenes, so you can see, they're actually the two funniest scenes in the movie.'
''I remember sitting there with the editor going, 'F**k! I can't believe this!' ''
Clooney knows the feeling of having scenes cuts as the actor admitted he was supposed to appear a lot more prominently in 1998 war movie 'Thin Red Line'.
He said: ''I've sort of been in the same situation. I did a bunch of scenes in 'Thin Red Line' and then got a call from Terry [Malick], saying, 'We're cutting out everything except the very last scene.'
''I was like, 'Please cut me completely out of the movie! Don't leave me in one scene!' ''
Clooney insists there was ''no option'' but to remove Brolin's scenes from 'Suburbicon', despite his acting being ''absolutely great'' in the forthcoming film.
He added to Entertainment Weekly: ''But, [on 'Suburbicon'], it is one of those where we were just, like, 'There was no option.' He was so great in the film. I never like talking about those kind of things because it can be really unfair to an actor, except to say he was just absolutely great in the movie.''
'Suburbicon' stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Oscar Isaac, and is set for an October release.
He'll be performing a new residency at an intimate theatre.
Queens of the Stone Age front man Josh Homme has described their new music as ''an experience''.
Vicky Cornell explains that they're planning to pay tribute with a sculpture.
It's their first foray into television.
Luc Besson has loved the Valerian story for many, many years.
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...