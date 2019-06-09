Hollywood star George Clooney has confessed he ''can't imagine being more in love'' with his wife Amal.
The 58-year-old actor - who has two-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with the barrister - has been married to Amal since 2014 and he's admitted he couldn't be any more proud of her.
George shared: ''I can't imagine being more in love with her than I am, and I can't imagine somebody I'm more proud of.''
George also confessed that he loves playing pranks on his wife when they're together at home.
He told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''We're playing pranks together.
''I'll put peanut butter on the side of his shoe and he'll go to his mother and say, 'Mamma? Pooh-pooh?'
''And then he reaches down like this, and he puts his finger in it and licks it, and he goes 'Pooh-pooh?' again.
''And when I get him to do that, that's when I really get her! Pooh-pooh works every time. It's the universal language!''
The Hollywood star - whose first marriage, to actress Talia Balsam, ended in 1993 - hailed his children as ''really funny and really smart''.
George also revealed that they are going to learn to speak Italian, as they already spend a lot of time in the country as a family.
Speaking about his ambitions for his young children, the acclaimed actor said: ''They're really funny and really smart.
''We've decided, because we spend a lot of time in Italy and they're going to spend a lot of time growing up there, that Italian is going to be one of the languages they learn.
''Already they're saying their ABCs in Italian and in English.''
