George Clooney ''can't imagine being more in love'' with his wife Amal.

The 58-year-old actor - who has two-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with the barrister - has been married to Amal since 2014 and he's admitted he couldn't be any more proud of her.

George shared: ''I can't imagine being more in love with her than I am, and I can't imagine somebody I'm more proud of.''

George also confessed that he loves playing pranks on his wife when they're together at home.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''We're playing pranks together.

''I'll put peanut butter on the side of his shoe and he'll go to his mother and say, 'Mamma? Pooh-pooh?'

''And then he reaches down like this, and he puts his finger in it and licks it, and he goes 'Pooh-pooh?' again.

''And when I get him to do that, that's when I really get her! Pooh-pooh works every time. It's the universal language!''

The Hollywood star - whose first marriage, to actress Talia Balsam, ended in 1993 - hailed his children as ''really funny and really smart''.

George also revealed that they are going to learn to speak Italian, as they already spend a lot of time in the country as a family.

Speaking about his ambitions for his young children, the acclaimed actor said: ''They're really funny and really smart.

''We've decided, because we spend a lot of time in Italy and they're going to spend a lot of time growing up there, that Italian is going to be one of the languages they learn.

''Already they're saying their ABCs in Italian and in English.''