George Clooney and his wife Amal have become parents to twins, who they have named Ella and Alexander.
George Clooney has become a dad for the first time.
The actor's wife Amal Clooney gave birth to the couple's twins on Tuesday morning, George's publicist Stan Rosenfield has confirmed.
The couple have named their children Ella and Alexander and according to Rosenfield mother and babies are all ''happy, healthy and doing fine''.
He said in a statement: ''This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine.''
As for 56-year-old George, Rosenfield joked that he is ''sedated and should recover in a few days''.
The fact the couple have already confirmed the names of the tots will come as a surprise as 'The Descendants' star recently claimed he and Amal, 39, had not yet decided on what their monikers would be.
He said: ''No we haven't picked out any names and I'll tell you why ... Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes ... Whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister' 'Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'
''[But] can you believe it?! Yeah, [I'm] even happier [than before]. I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step.''
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...
The Monuments Men are a group of seven scholars from art historians to museum curators...