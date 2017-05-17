George Clooney is reportedly ''anxious'' but ''excited'' about becoming a father.

The 56-year-old actor is expecting twins with his wife Amal next month, and sources have said the star is starting to get anxious about entering parenthood for the first time, but that he's nervous in a ''good way''.

An insider said: ''[George] is getting a little anxious about the babies' arrival. But he's nervous in an excited, good way!''

And the source also claims that the pair aren't thinking about their schedules just yet, as the 'Money Monster' star wants to stay with Amal at their home in Berkshire, England, until she gives birth.

The source added to Us Weekly magazine: ''George is staying put in London until Amal gives birth. They'll figure out their schedules after that. For now, they're just hunkering down!''

Meanwhile, George recently revealed he and the 39-year-old human rights lawyer - who tied the knot in 2014 - haven't picked out any possible monikers for their children yet, as they don't want any names they choose to be ruined.

He said: ''No we haven't picked out any names and I'll tell you why ... Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes ...

''Whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister' 'Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'

''[But] can you believe it?! Yeah, [I'm] even happier [than before]. I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step.''

George and Amal have ''decided to be much more responsible'' after finding out about the impending twins.

He said: ''We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I will not go to South Sudan anymore and in the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome.

''Before, I did not care, I would even say that there was a pretty exciting side to going where no reporter had ever been.''