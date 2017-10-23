George Clooney says his wife, human rights lawyer Amal, has faced sexual harassment in her own line of work.
Following the allegations that producer Harvey Weinstein harassed and assaulted several women over three decades, George, 56, revealed that human rights lawyer Amal, 39, has had similar situations in her own line of work.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: ''She's faced those exact kinds of situations in law. It's everywhere and so it needs to be addressed as if it's a problem for all of us. And we have to take it on full force because the kind of assault that we're talking about now is - it's so infuriating that this was allowed to go on as long as it did.''
George also insisted that those who helped Harvey, 65, to cover up his decades of harassment need to also face the consequences.
He said: ''Harvey would talk about women that he'd, you know, gone out with. I didn't really necessarily believe that because to believe that would believe bad things about actresses that I know and like, and I didn't really buy into that.
''But I will say that somebody knew and if there was a reporter that sat on a story for years and didn't write it, I want to know why because I would have liked to know to these stories. And if there was a newspaper of a website that had this information that investigated it, I'd like to see how much ad money they got from Miramax or from the Weinstein Company.
''I want to know who took women up to a hotel room and then left them there for Harvey. I want to know who did that. Harvey's gonna get his and deserves it. But there's other people involved in this and the whole culture of this is gonna have to stop.''
