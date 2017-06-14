George Clooney's father Nick Clooney knew from the moment he met his son's wife Amal she would be the one for him.

The Hollywood legend and the human rights lawyer became parents for the first time on June 6, when they welcomed twins Alexander and Ella into the world in a private suite at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

And the 'Money Monster' actor's dad felt now was the perfect time to reveal how the couple fell for one another almost instantly.

Recalling himself and his wife Nina greeting Amal at a party in 2013, Nick shared how the British legal expert was ''very charming'' and had an ''inclusiveness'' about her.

He said: ''Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in.

''She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness.''

After the meal, Nick knew they were destined to fall in love and joked that he thought she would cause the silver fox ''trouble''.

He told People magazine: ''By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, 'Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!'

''I really think by the time that first (meeting) was over, his and her fates were sealed, both of them. She was so remarkable and he was so remarkable around her.''

Nick insists that the brunette beauty's presence felt very different to George's former girlfriends.

He said: ''It was just different than all the other relationships I had seen him in, and I had watched them all from the time he was 13.

''This young woman meant something to him almost immediately. It was just amazing.''

After Amal gave birth, Nick revealed that George, 56, had described his 39-year-old wife - whom he married in 2014 - as a ''super woman'' following her labour and assured everyone that she is doing ''great''.

He said: ''She was telling us last week that she is as big as a house. Of course, for her, that's a very small house. But she's great ... Just as I, George married up.''