George Clooney's wife Amal mixed business with pleasure on Thursday (02Feb17) as she took part in a conference discussion about business and human rights moderated by her father-in-law.
The British human rights lawyer was among the guest speakers at the ADP ReThink Human Capital Management event in Barcelona, Spain, where journalist and academic Nick Clooney was hired to oversee the closing keynote discussion, addressing the role business can play in advancing human rights.
The occasion was a true family affair as movie star George and his mother Nina, Nick's wife, were also pictured in the audience.
The conference took place on the eve of Amal Clooney's 39th birthday, and the family was later spotted enjoying dinner together in the city.
The Clooneys subsequently left Barcelona on Friday (03Feb17).
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...
The Monuments Men are a group of seven scholars from art historians to museum curators...