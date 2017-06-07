George Clooney's twins have the same nose as him, his father Nick Clooney has spilled.

The Hollywood hunk and his wife Amal Clooney became parents for the first time on Tuesday morning (06.06.17) when they welcomed Alexander and Ella into the world in a private suite at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Although he is at his home in Kentucky in America, Nick and his wife Nina have got to meet their new grandchildren in a Skype call with their actor son and George's mother Nina is convinced the tots share their dad's distinctive nose.

In an interview with FOX19 NOW's Tricia Macke, the 83-year-old former anchorman shared: ''George, well, his eyes were glazed so I'm not sure that he was sober. We'll figure that out! Nina swears they have George's nose. I don't know what that means.''

Nick - who already has two grandchildren, aged 26 and 22 - is keen to meet Alexander and Ella in person but he is prepared to wait until human rights lawyer Amal has had some time to recuperate from the birth.

Nick said: ''They have enough on their plate to have some visiting grandparents coming in to London. So we'll leave that one entirely up to them.''

Nick also revealed that George, 56, had described his 39-year-old wife - whom he married in 2014 - as a ''super woman'' following her labour and assured everyone that Amal is doing ''great''.

He said: ''She was telling us last week that she is as big as a house. Of course, for her, that's a very small house. But she's great ... Just as I, George married up.''