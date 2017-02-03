George Best's ex-wife claims she is being haunted by his ghost.

The late Norther Irish soccer legend - considered one of Manchester United's greatest players of all time - passed away in 2005 aged 59 after suffering complications from the immunosuppressive drugs he was required to take after a liver transplant he had in 2002, and his ex-wife Alex has now claimed she has been visited by his spirit ever since.

Speaking on UK television show 'This Morning' on Friday (03.02.17), the 45-year-old former model said: ''On the morning of the funeral I went to go to walk out of the hotel door and as I walked past the bathroom on the right-hand side every single tap and shower turned on. It's strange little things. Things go missing. I'll have a top and I'll go to my drawer and I know I've put it there and then all of a sudden I'll want to wear it and it's not there. I'll take everything out of the drawers and put everything back in again and a week later it's there on top. I have a massive chest of drawers that takes three people to move it and the other day it had moved out. You can tell from the carpet marks.''

The former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' contestant, 45, also claims her friends have experienced the strange paranormal activity too.

She added: ''My friends have stayed with me and lost their phone chargers. A belts have gone missing but a year later it's there on the floor.''

And Alex - who wed George in 1995 and was married for nine years before they divorced in 2004 - says she believes it to be George's spirit as the hauntings only started after he died.

Asked by 'This Morning' host Eamonn Holmes why she believed it to be George's ghost, Alex said: ''I don't know it is, but it just started since he has gone.''

George is the father of 'Celebrity Big Brother' star Calum Best, his son with ex-wife Angie Best.