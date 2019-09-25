George Benson is the first headliner announced for Hampton Court Palace Festival in 2020.

The US jazz legend will kick off a string of UK dates with a performance as part of the annual summer concert series at Hampton Court on June 19, when he will take to the stage at the 3,000 capacity Base Court - one of the Tudor courtyards in the stunning grounds of the historical landmark.

Fans can expect to hear all of Benson's greatest hits, which include 'Give Me The Night', 'Lady Love Me (One More Time)', 'Turn Your Love Around', 'Inside Love' and 'Never Give Up On A Good Thing'.

After playing shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Birmingham and Southend, the 76-year-old icon will wrap his UK run with a performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on July 2.

The 10-time Grammy-winner released his latest album, 'Walking To New Orleans', in April, his first recording since 'Inspiration: A Tribute to Nat King Cole', in 2013.

This year's Hampton Court Palace Festival saw music royalty, including Kylie Minogue, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe, Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Jacksons and Tears For Fears, entertain the crowds.

Tickets for Benson's Hampton Court Palace show go on sale on Friday (27.09.19) from www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

George Benson's 2020 UK tour dates:

June 19, Hampton Court Palace Festival

June 21, Manchester Bridgewater Hall

June 23, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

June 24, Leeds First Direct Arena

June 26, Cardiff St David's Hall

June 27, Bournemouth International Centre

June 29, Birmingham Symphony Hall

June 30, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

July 2, London Royal Albert Hall