The actor, who portrayed Sheriff MCClelland in the cult 1968 zombie movie, was found dead in his Pennsylvania home on Friday (30Dec16), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kosana was also an investor in director George A. Romero's horror movie and he served as production manager on the project, which was filmed in his native Pennsylvania.

Kosana reprised his role as Sheriff MCClelland in 2012's Living Dead and will appear in upcoming zombie film My Uncle John Is a Zombie!

He also appeared in Romero's There’s Always Vanilla and 1996 movie The Booby Hatch.