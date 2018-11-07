A sequel to 'Night of the Living Dead' is being made.

The 1968 horror classic - directed and co-written by late horror master George A. Romero - created the zombie genre on the big screen and now 50 years later an un-filmed script for a sequel has been found and is to be made into a movie by Living Dead Media.

A statement released by the company to website Bloody Disgusting read: ''The history and Night of the Living Dead's place on the Mt. Rushmore of horror films is known by most horror fans and people all over the world. But, unknown to most is that in the 1970s, the original writers and producers of 'Night' penned a sequel to their masterpiece. A sequel that inexplicably has gone unproduced - until now. Living Dead Media has brushed away the dirt from this amazing follow up to a classic and brought together a great team to produce the new film.''

Nothing else is known about the project, including whether or not Romero had any involvement with the script, but the plan is for 'Night of the Living Dead Part II' to be released in 2019.

Last month, it was revealed that Romero - who passed away in July at the age of 77 - left behind nearly 50 unused scripts that could become films and his widow Suzanne Desrocher-Romero is making it her ''mission'' to bring them to the big screen.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Suzanne said: ''George has many scripts. We have very many scripts that he's written. And so, you just never know what's gonna pop up ... George was a prolific writer. He loved to write, and we have 40, 50 scripts that he's written, and a lot of it is very good. He had a lot to say, and he still does, because I'm gonna make sure that he does. It's my mission.''

At the time of his death Romero had been working on 'Road of the Dead' and that movie is still in development.