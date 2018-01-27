Genesis refuse to rule out the possibility of a reunion.

Keyboardist Tony Banks has admitted it would be ''fun'' to get the band - whose modern line-up is completed by Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford - back together for the first time since 2007.

Referring to his bandmate's on-going 'Not Dead Yet' tour, he told Louisville's 91.9 WFPK: ''We don't rule it out. It'd be fun to try. But Phil's gotta survive his tour first of all and we'll see where it goes.''

However, Tony did acknowledge a ''slight problem'', with Collins still unable to drum after a 2009 operation to repair a dislocated vertebrae in his neck.

The 65-year-old star added: ''Phil's our drummer and he can't drum anymore... His [15-year-old son Nick] did a very good job for him. He sounds incredibly like Phil when he plays.''

It's not the first time Banks has echoed fans calling for a reunion, as he admitted in the past he would ''love'' to deliver news of them getting back together.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the Progressive Music Awards 2015 in London, he said: ''I'd love to say that we are, but I know nothing of it.

''It's never a problem for me really. Mike and I see each other a lot and we are always up for anything really. The problem really is Phil is not quite able to do what he did in the past, but we never say never.''