Genesis have confirmed Phil Collins' son Nic will be drumming for them on their reunion tour - but his dad will ''do his best'' to ''play some bits''.

The 'In Too Deep' hitmakers - Phil, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford - announced on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday morning (04.02.20) that they are getting the band back together for the first time in 13 years to play arenas around the UK as part of 'The Last Domino?' Tour in November and December.

Phil, 69, has suffered for a long time with his health as he injured a vertebrae in his upper neck while performing in 2009.

And two years later, he stepped back from performing due to crippling nerve damage, which rendered him unable to play the drums, before returning in 2015.

Some of his recent solo shows saw the 'In The Air Tonight' hitmaker perform from a chair.

However, the sticksman and vocalist has revealed he's hoping to help his 18-year-old son out on the drums on the tracks he can manage, though he'll be playing the most, and he praised Nic for being able to play just like him with the same ''attitude''.

He told Zoe of his son stepping in his shoes: ''I mean, for me it wasn't a deal breaker but it was something that was working and it was a problem that we had to overcome.

''I am going to be doing my best to play some bits on the tour.

''So I've got to start seriously thinking, I have been working at what I've got to do and what songs to play.''

Speaking of his bandmates joining him at his solo shows at London's Royal Albert Hall in 2017, he continued: ''Tony and Mike both came to the shows at the Albert Hall and he understood what was needed.

''He plays a bit like me when he wants to, he doesn't when he doesn't want to.

''I am one of his many influences, he plays like me and kind of has the same attitude as me - so that was a good starter.''

Bassist and guitarist Mike, 69, insisted it's ''great'' having a ''family'' member in the band and that now feels like the best time to make a comeback.

He said: Nic is family too, which is important, it feels great.

''It feels the right time. We have done two shows in the UK in the last 28 years, so we haven't overworked it.''

Peter Gabriel, 70, is not due to join the trio for this set of shows.

The run kicks off at Dublin's 3Arena in Ireland on November 16, includes two nights at The O2 in London on November 29 and November 30, and wraps on December 5 at Birmingham Arena.

The band released their debut LP in 1969 and, since then, have gone on to sell more than 100 million records - securing 21 UK Top 40 hits and six Number One albums.

They last performed together in 2007 to mark their 40th anniversary and had been in two minds about reuniting due to Phil's medical issues.

Mike had previously given hope that the band could reform in the future.

He said last year: ''I've always said, for years, never say never and we did the tour 10 years ago... Who knows? Phil (Collins) is in good shape now out touring, his son (Nic) is drumming - fantastic drummer. Never say never.''

Tickets for the tour go on sale on March 6 at 9am.

'The Last Domino?' tour dates are:

November 16, Dublin 3Arena

November 19, Belfast SSE Arena

November 23, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

November 26, Leeds First Direct Arena

November 29, London O2 Arena

November 30, London O2 Arena

December 2, Manchester Arena

December 5, Birmingham Arena