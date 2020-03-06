Genesis have added six more dates to their The Last Domino? Tour.

The rock band - who are set to embark on their first tour in 13 years in November - have added extra dates in Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow due to fan demand.

In fact, arenas in Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow sold out in less than ten minutes, prompting the iconic group to add extra dates to their upcoming tour.

Tickets for the tour went on general sale on Friday (06.03.20) and can be purchased via www.livenation.co.uk.

The Last Domino? Tour 2020 is set to start in Dublin on November 16 and will mark Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford's first live outing together since their Turn It On Again: The Tour in 2007.

The band will be joined on stage by Nic Collins - Phil's son - on drums, as well as their long-time guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

Phil has suffered for a long time with his health, as he injured a vertebrae in his upper neck while performing in 2009.

And two years later, he stepped back from performing due to crippling nerve damage, which rendered him unable to play the drums, before returning in 2015.

Despite this, the music star has promised he will ''do his best'' to ''play some bits'' on tour.

He recently said: ''I am going to be doing my best to play some bits on the tour.

''So I've got to start seriously thinking, I have been working at what I've got to do and what songs to play.''

The full tour dates are:

November 16 - Dublin 3 Arena

November 19 - Belfast SSE Arena

November 23 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

November 24 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

November 26- Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 27 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 29 - London The O2

November 30 - London The O2

December 2 - Leeds First Direct Arena

December 3 - Leeds First Direct Arena

December 5 - Birmingham Arena Birmingham

December 6 - Birmingham Arena Birmingham

December 8 - Manchester Manchester Arena

December 9 - Manchester Manchester Arena

December 11 - Glasgow SSE Arena

December 12 - Glasgow SSE Arena