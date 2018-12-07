Gene Simmons is being sued over an allegation of sexual battery.

The Kiss rocker has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman's vagina during a photo opportunity at one of his Rock & Brews `restaurants in 2016.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the woman - who is taking action under the anonymous alias of Jane Doe - was working as a dishwasher in the eatery when the 69-year-old rocker paid a visit and his manager and her co-workers encouraged her to take a photo with him.

The alleged victim claims Gene's manager to move closer to him and when she did, she claims the 'Crazy Crazy Nights' hitmaker then ''reached over and forcefully placed his hand on her vagina completely covering it.''

The woman says she tried to stop him and once the photo was taken, she showed it to her co-workers.

She also accused Gene of acting in a ''sexually charged'' manner towards other women during the visit, touching their hands and encouraging them to unbutton their shirts.

She is seeking unspecified damages and a trial by jury.

The allegation comes just a few months after Gene settled a lawsuit with an unnamed report who accused him of groping her when she interviewed him at his Rock & Brews restaurant in Highland, California, on November 1 last year.

In the lawsuit, the woman had accused the veteran rocker of grabbing her hand and commenting on its softness, and flicking her throat with his finger.

She then continued the interview, but accused the musician of turning her questions into ''sexual innuendos'' and claimed Gene touched her butt when they posed for a group photo.

The rocker previously denied the accusations of ''sexual battery, gender violence, battery and assault'' and vowed to defend himself.

He said at the time the suit was filed: ''I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media. For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way. I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And, I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence.''