Gene Simmons has shut down criticism over the price of his $2,000 boxset 'The Vault', insisting it costs the same as two Apple iPhone Xs.

The Kiss rocker released the compilation on Tuesday (12.09.17) for the eye-watering sum, the same day the brand new phone was launched, but he thinks fans are getting a bargain compared to the $999 cell as his record features never-heard-before music by Bob Dylan and Van Halen.

When interviewed by shocked presenters on 'Fox and Friends' about his latest offering to fans, he hit back: ''$2000. Just take a breath for a second. That's (the price of) two iPhones!

''You have no idea, this is a 50-year record, that includes 150 songs that I've written over the years and recorded that have never been released.

''A few songs with Bob Dylan, Bob and I sitting around strumming chords, that's in there, you've got three Van Halen songs.''

What's more, he'll hand deliver 'The Vault' - which comes in a safe and also includes a leather-bound book, and action figure - to anyone, anywhere, who is willing to pay $50,000.

And he thinks the idea is groundbreaking in the music industry.

He added: ''So Unlike, anyone, anywhere, of anytime that's ever done, I'm going to pay for my own flights, if you're in Oulu, Finland, or if you're in Muscat in Moscow, I will get on a plane and I will deliver your box set to you. I will go to you.

''Now pragmatically, it means a general area. If you live in the north Pole, let's pick somewhere closer.''

Gene recorded 'Love Gun-era' demos featuring Eddie and Alex Van Halen and the demos 'Christine Sixteen,' 'Got Love For Sale,' and 'Tunnel Of Love' are among those listed in 'The Vault' as part of the massive collection.

The 'Crazy Nights' hitmaker will hand deliver the packages during the 'Vault World Tour', which kicks off in January 2018 until December.

And those willing to flash the cash will also get the chance to spend two hours with the rocker and up to 25 friends, attend a playback session and Q&A with the man himself.

The rock band's singer-and-bassist has also announced the release of several ''experiences'' for fans to mark 50 years in the music business.

A statement reads: ''Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience commemorates and celebrates Simmons' notorious five-decade journey as a rock icon, offering fans around the world a limited-edition collectible vault with contents that offer a unique look into The Demon's colourful life, including never-before-released songs, photos, stories and collectible items.''