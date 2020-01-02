Gene Simmons puts ice cubes in his cereal.

The KISS rocker took to social media on Thursday (02.01.20) to share an image of his breakfast, which included cereal and milk, with a few ice cubes placed on top to finish the meal off.

And the star captioned the snap: ''Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?''

Gene's confession prompted over 15,000 responses, with many confused by the idea.

And even Gene's son Nick Simmons took to the comments to let fans know he was just as perplexed by the bizarre combination, as he said he'd been watching his dad eat the strange breakfast concoction for ''30 years''.

The 30-year-old writer and musician wrote: ''30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life.''

Gene's post comes just a few months after the music icon, 70, underwent an hour-long non-invasive procedure to remove painful kidney stones - which are are caused by crystals that collect inside the kidneys and form a stone-like lump - from his body.

The 'Rock and Roll All Nite' hitmaker had a stent inserted through his urethra which ultimately forced the stones to pass from his kidney to his bladder.

The stent was removed a week later, when any remaining stones - which most often affect people aged 30 to 60 - were removed too.

This isn't the first time Gene has suffered with kidney stones as back in 2009 he raised $15,000 for charity after he auctioned off a stone on eBay.

He said: ''I passed a kidney stone and I put it on eBay for charity. $15,000.''

It's not known if Gene is planning to auction off his most-recent kidney stones.