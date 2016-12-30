The Kiss frontman's wife Shannon Tweed recently told TMZ.com that representatives for the politician had called Gene asking if the band would perform at the Washington, D.C. ceremony on 20 January (17) but he "politely declined".

However, during an appearance on U.S. news show Fox & Friends on Friday (30Dec16) he claimed he knows Trump well and he never got in touch.

"As far as I know, nobody ever called me. I know Donald Trump, I know our President-elect well enough I suppose, but I never got a call," he said.

Gene and his wife were approached by TMZ reporters earlier this month (Dec16) and asked about the inauguration and he said they would be on a tour in Europe at the time, but Shannon added, "That's not to say they didn't ask."

During his TV appearance, Gene also repeated his view that disgruntled Americans should "get over" Trump being elected and "move on".

"The problem with talking about this is everything has become so polarised, people should just give it a rest and stop trying to use politics or what our President-elect means or doesn't mean as some kind of tool," he said.

"Al-Qaeda... and all the other bad guys in the world don't make a difference between Republicans and Democrats, they just don't like Americans. Maybe we should all sign up for the American political party and get used to it. We have a President-elect now, let's move on."

Trump's inauguration officials seemed to have failed to secure any big stars for the ceremony so far. Jackie Evancho from America's Got Talent is slated to sing the national anthem while The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Marine Corps band, and The Rockettes are also set to perform.

Tabernacle Choir member Jan Chamberlin has resigned from the group over the decision, writing on Facebook that she couldn't participate in the inauguration performance and "look myself in the mirror again with self-respect."