Gene Simmons has told Justin Bieber to ''get a life''.

The Kiss rocker has hit out at the 'Sorry' hitmaker after he cancelled the remaining dates of his 'Purpose' world tour and insisted the 23-year-old pop star has ''nothing to complain about''.

Asked if he has any advice for Justin, he told TMZ: ''Get a life. You don't have to worry about anything. You're rich. In case you didn't notice, you're white. You've got white privilege b***h. You have nothing to complain about.''

However, the 67-year-old star insisted he still wishes Justin well.

He added: ''I wish him well. He's young; he's got lots of fans.''

Gene spoke out after Justin addressed the cancellation of 14 concerts for the first time on Instagram.

In a lengthy message, he wrote: ''Im so grateful for this journey with all of you.. Im grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful i get to go through this life WITH YOU.! Learning and growing hasn't always been easy but knowing I im not alone has kept me going. I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times.

''I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! i let bitterness, jealously and fear run my life.!!!! I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!

''Reminding me my past decisions and past relationships don't dictate my future decisions and future relationships. Im VERY aware I'm never gonna be perfect, and I'm gonna keep making mistakes but what I'm not gonna do is let my past dictate my future.. What I'm not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them.!!

''I want you all to know this tour has been unbelievable and has taught me so much about myself.. I am reminded of how blessed I am to have a voice in this world. I've learned the more you appreciate your calling he more you want to protect your calling. (sic)''

And the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker rounded off his note by letting his fans know he's taking some time away so he can work on making his his ''mind, heart, and soul'' are ''sustainable''.

He continued: ''Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE.. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.

''This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I'm not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to understand where I am coming from! THIS MESSAGE IS IS VERY GRAMMATICALLY INCORRECT BUT ITS FROM THE HEART. BUT I ITHINK THERES SOMETHING SPECIAL ABOUT IMPERFECTIONS!!'' (sic)''