Gene Simmons is selling a limited edition boxset called 'The Vault' hand delivered by himself to the buyer's home for $50,000.

The bog standard version contains 150 never-before-released tracks and costs $2,000.

However, those willing to flash the cash will get the chance to spend two hours with the rocker and up to 25 friends, attend a playback session and Q&A with the man himself.

The Kiss singer-and-bassist has also announced the release of several ''experiences'' for fans to mark 50 years in the music business.

A statement reads: ''Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience commemorates and celebrates Simmons' notorious five-decade journey as a rock icon, offering fans around the world a limited-edition collectible vault with contents that offer a unique look into The Demon's colourful life, including never-before-released songs, photos, stories and collectible items.''

Those who don't have $50,000 in the bank will get a personal video call from Gene if they pay $2,000.

The 'Crazy Nights' hitmaker will hand deliver the packages during the 'Vault World Tour', which kicks off in January 2018 until December.

He continued: ''Any artist can release a boxed set, and never really thank the fans for their support. I want to celebrate my 50th anniversary in rock with the fans, and I have had a blast putting something really special together for them.''

For half the price, $25,000 will buy fans 'The Executive Producers Experience', which gets them studio time with Gene and access to further unreleased material.