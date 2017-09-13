Kiss legend Gene Simmons is offering fans the chance to have his new boxset 'The Vault' delivered to their homes by the man himself, with a price tag of $50,000.
The bog standard version contains 150 never-before-released tracks and costs $2,000.
However, those willing to flash the cash will get the chance to spend two hours with the rocker and up to 25 friends, attend a playback session and Q&A with the man himself.
The Kiss singer-and-bassist has also announced the release of several ''experiences'' for fans to mark 50 years in the music business.
A statement reads: ''Gene Simmons: The Vault Experience commemorates and celebrates Simmons' notorious five-decade journey as a rock icon, offering fans around the world a limited-edition collectible vault with contents that offer a unique look into The Demon's colourful life, including never-before-released songs, photos, stories and collectible items.''
Those who don't have $50,000 in the bank will get a personal video call from Gene if they pay $2,000.
The 'Crazy Nights' hitmaker will hand deliver the packages during the 'Vault World Tour', which kicks off in January 2018 until December.
He continued: ''Any artist can release a boxed set, and never really thank the fans for their support. I want to celebrate my 50th anniversary in rock with the fans, and I have had a blast putting something really special together for them.''
For half the price, $25,000 will buy fans 'The Executive Producers Experience', which gets them studio time with Gene and access to further unreleased material.
