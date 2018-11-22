Gemma Whelan believes it is the right time for 'Game of Thrones' to end.

The 37 year-old actress - who has played Yara Greyjoy in the HBO fantasy drama since 2012 - understands that some fans are disappointed that the show will stop after Season Eight but like all good things it has to come to an end.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the 'Surviving Christmas with the Relatives' premiere in London on Wednesday night (21.11.18), she said: ''I feel fine about it. It has to come to an end. It's sad and it's wonderful and it's been a brilliant part of my career. I'm very grateful to it. But it's right that 'Game of Thrones' ends.''

'Games of Thrones' - which premiered in 2011 and will conclude following the run of the eight series which premieres in April 2019 - has been a global hit for HBO and made stars of the cast, such as Kit Harington, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

The 'Gulliver's Travels' star - who became a regular on the show during Season 2 - would be open to reprising her role as Yara in the future and has called on bosses to find a spin-off project for her alter ego.

She said with a smile: ''Yeah sure - I agree to the spin-off. You heard it here first and never again in case it doesn't exist!''

The actress-and-comedian was joined on the red carpet by her 'Surviving Christmas with the Relatives' co-stars Joely Richardson, Patricia Hodge and Ronni Ancona.