Gemma Whelan believes the time is right to say goodbye to 'Game of Thrones' and her character Yara Greyjoy who she has played on-and-off since 2012.
Gemma Whelan believes it is the right time for 'Game of Thrones' to end.
The 37 year-old actress - who has played Yara Greyjoy in the HBO fantasy drama since 2012 - understands that some fans are disappointed that the show will stop after Season Eight but like all good things it has to come to an end.
Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the 'Surviving Christmas with the Relatives' premiere in London on Wednesday night (21.11.18), she said: ''I feel fine about it. It has to come to an end. It's sad and it's wonderful and it's been a brilliant part of my career. I'm very grateful to it. But it's right that 'Game of Thrones' ends.''
'Games of Thrones' - which premiered in 2011 and will conclude following the run of the eight series which premieres in April 2019 - has been a global hit for HBO and made stars of the cast, such as Kit Harington, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.
The 'Gulliver's Travels' star - who became a regular on the show during Season 2 - would be open to reprising her role as Yara in the future and has called on bosses to find a spin-off project for her alter ego.
She said with a smile: ''Yeah sure - I agree to the spin-off. You heard it here first and never again in case it doesn't exist!''
The actress-and-comedian was joined on the red carpet by her 'Surviving Christmas with the Relatives' co-stars Joely Richardson, Patricia Hodge and Ronni Ancona.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.