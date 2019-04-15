Gemma Whelan has only told her baby daughter the ending of 'Game Of Thrones'.

The 37-year-old actress - who has played Yara Greyjoy in the fantasy drama since 2012 - revealed that she has only told her daughter, whom she and husband Gerry welcomed in late 2017, the much-anticipated ending to the final series of the HBO show because the tot ''can't tell anyone''.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', Gemma said: ''She can't tell anyone. She does know how it ends, yeah. She was very little [when we started filming] she came on set for the whole thing with me because I was breast feeding her. So in between takes I was taking care of her. I was really tied into my armour so it was quite difficult to get to yourself, to put it that way!

''People say 'Please don't tell me, I don't want to spoil it.'''

'Games of Thrones' - which premiered in 2011 and will conclude following the run of the eight series which premiered on Sunday (14.04.19) - has been a global hit for HBO and made stars of the cast, such as Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, and Sophie Turner.

Gemma - who became a regular on the show during Season 2 - also explained that the HBO drama resonates with fans because the characters are so ''relatable''.

She added: ''I think because, yes it's fancy but it's also really rooted in human flaws and character and family drama and politics and their very realistic characters and relatable. It's all so brilliantly written.''

And the 'Crown' actress admitted that her role in 'Game Of Thrones' has ''opened'' a lot more doors for her career.

She continued: ''I've done quite a lot of stuff alongside it ['Game Of Thrones'] so I don't think I'm ever defined by Yara. Yes it's been a definitive role for me as doors have been opened but I don't think it's going to be limiting.''