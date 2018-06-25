Gemma Collins wants to release her own sex tape - but she wants £1 million for it.

The 'Only Way is Essex' star has revealed she'd love to rival US megastar Kim Kardashian West - who shot into the limelight when her provocative clip with then-boyfriend Ray J leaked online in 2007 - by dropping her own explicit video.

The 37-year-old reality TV star - who is currently in a relationship with James 'Arg' Argent - told Dan Wootton in his podcast 'The Dan Wootton Interview': ''I have actually made a sex tape and it's very good, if I do say so myself.

''I just made it because I was in love with my partner and I really fancied him, and always wanted to look at it again. It is on an iPhone somewhere in my house. I do feel my sex tape would knock Kim K off her pedestal. But I'd need a million for it.

''I would sell my sex tape for a million, yeah. I know people would enjoy it.''

But the busty blonde isn't just planning to sell her bedroom antics for a one-off price as she has admitted she would charge people a set amount per clip to watch it.

She explained: ''And I'd enjoy the money, because I could go on holiday for a year. I'd like to set something up where they pay per clip to watch it ... Let's do it, let's release the tape. It's a business deal. The world needs to see the Gemma Collins sex tape.''

And the same applies to pictures as Gemma doesn't mind getting her kit off in front of the happy snappers providing she makes some cash from the shots for her family.

She said: ''I don't mind doing pictures if I get paid for them, because that means my family have a better life, my nephews get treated and, when they're 18, I've got a trust fund set up for them so they can get a car.''