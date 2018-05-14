Gemma Collins has unveiled her new collection with Boohoo.

The 37-year-old reality TV star has teamed up with the online fashion retailer to create a line of size-inclusive beach and swimwear just in time for summer - following in the steps of Zendaya and Jordyn Woods - and Gemma has revealed that the pieces, which go up to a size 24, make her feel ''amazing''.

The photos showing off her curvaceous figure in the range of different styles were shot in Marbella, Spain, and Gemma admitted it was even more ''special'' to shoot the pictures there because it's a holiday destination she visits frequently with fellow 'The Only Way Is Essex' stars.

She said: ''As you all know, I'm the Queen of Marbs so filming here has made it extra special. What I love most about boohoo is they go up to a size 24, they are always on trend - it fits amazing and makes you feel amazing!''

After her first GC x boohoo.com collaboration proved to be a sell-out with fans, Gemma has created a selection of slogan swimsuits, glamorous maxi kaftans and relaxed knot tie shirts in luxurious fabrics and bold baroque prints inspired by her bold and colourful style in a range of sizes from a UK 6-24.

The collection will be available to shop from May 23 on boohoo.com, with prices starting from £18.