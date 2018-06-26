Gemma Collins has compared her new book to the Bible.

The 'Only Way is Essex' star thinks 'The GC: How To Be A Diva' is similar to the Christian text because it ''spreads cheer'', ''touches hearts'' and will be re-read over and over again.

In an interview with the new issue of Heat magazine, she said: ''I think this book is bigger than the Bible and do you know why? Because this is going to spread cheer like the Bible. You know how that touches out hearts and everything? My book does the same. It spreads happiness and it's not the sort of book you'll read once either - you'll go back to it and back to it. I cannot stop reading it.''

And the 37-year-old reality TV star thinks the book will change people's lives because it's so ''positive''.

She said: ''I think there's so much negativity going on in the world, this book will change your life. It'll brighten anyone's day - there are so many LOLs and it's positive. I'm not telling everybody to be a diva. I think people see diva as a negative word ... I think we've got to change our perception of it. Like, there's so many people that just need to start owning who they are and getting the best out of life.''

Gemma - who is dating James 'Arg' Argent - is proud to be a diva and thinks it's important to be confident in her choices.

Asked her top tips for being a diva, she said ''Number one is basically knowing what you want. Creating that aura so that when you walk into a room, someone goes, 'This girl or guy knows what they want.' Number two is owning it and number three is always have a fabulous pair of shoes.''