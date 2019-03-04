Gemma Chan is ''really happy'' to be part of the female-led 'Captain Marvel' but feels it should have come sooner.
Gemma Chan thinks 'Captain Marvel' is ''overdue''.
The 36-year-old actress, who plays Kree geneticist Dr. Minerva in the superhero film, is ''really happy'' to be part of the film - which is first female-led standalone film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - however, feels it should have come sooner.
In an interview with DigitalSpy, she said: ''In some ways I feel that you know this film is a little overdue if we're being honest, the 21st film in the MCU. But I'm really happy that this film has been made and to be part of it and to work with Brie (Larson) and I'm excited to be out there.''
Set in 1995 'Captain Marvel' follows former US Air Force fighter pilot, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she joins Starforce, an elite Kree military team and becomes caught in the centre of a galactic conflict between two alien worlds.
Meanwhile, Jude Law - who plays Kree Starforce Commander Yon-Rogg - admitted he was too nervous to even mention the moniker of his 'Captain Marvel' character when first being asked about the film because if he ''lets a little go, it all goes'' and he didn't want to get into trouble for revealing spoilers.
The 46-year-old actor decided he had to take an extreme approach to secrecy and wouldn't even mention his character's name as he was afraid he'd let important plot details slip.
He said: ''I just don't let anything go. Because if I let a little go, it all goes. So, I'm not going to even mention [my character's] name today. Maybe in a few months', years' time, I might talk about him in retrospect. But maybe not. Maybe I'll just never mention him.''
