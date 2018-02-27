Gemma Chan has been cast in the upcoming 'Captain Marvel' movie.

The 35-year-old actress - who is best known for her role in Channel 4's 'Humans' - will portray geneticist and spy Doctor Minerva aka Minn-Erva opposite Brie Larson, who will play Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

While the plot is a tightly guarded secret, the comic books follow Air Force pilot Carol whose DNA is fused with that of an alien in an accident, giving her super strength, energy projection and flight powers. Minn-Erva has similar powers.

Larson is to make her debut as the superhero in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers 4'.

Ben Mendelsohn is set to play the villain in the motion picture, and Samuel L. Jackson is expected to reprise his role as Nick Fury.

He played the part in six movies, including 'Avengers: Assemble', 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' and the first 'Iron Man' film in 2008.

'Captain Marvel' was created by writer Roy Thomas and designed by artist Gene Colan in 1968.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are directing the project, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet wrote the script, with 'Inside Out' scribe Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman penning previous drafts.

While it has not been confirmed who Mendelsohn will play, Feige recently teased that the shape-shifting alien group known as the Skrulls would feature in 'Captain Marvel'.

While the details of the motion picture are being kept tightly under wraps, Feige announced at the San Diego Comic Con last year that the film will be set in the 90s, meaning this will take place before the events of the 'Avengers' movie.